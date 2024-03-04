3,514 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG opened at $61.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.16. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.37%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

