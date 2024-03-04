3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 449,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 54,352 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $42,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

3M Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $91.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day moving average of $98.08. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

