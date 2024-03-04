4,940 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Bought by Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,109. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.41. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $48.17.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.