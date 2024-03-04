AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Decreased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.0% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $177.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205,617. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $313.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

