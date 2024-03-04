AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Short Interest Update

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,810,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 24,490,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,519,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1,087.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,194,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,279 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 997.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 385.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,617,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after buying an additional 2,078,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,711,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

Shares of ABCL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.01. 1,675,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,571. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

Featured Stories

