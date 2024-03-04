abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Up 37.2% in February

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FCO stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $6.63.

abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in abrdn Global Income Fund by 8.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in abrdn Global Income Fund by 817.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 44,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in abrdn Global Income Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

