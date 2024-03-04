abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Up 37.2% in February

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of FCO stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $6.63.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.11%.
Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
