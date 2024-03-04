Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Down 21.7% in February

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ASGI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.38. 65,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,637. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 87,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

