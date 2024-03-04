AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Update

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,100 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the January 31st total of 480,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $3.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.03. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AC Immune by 4,935.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

