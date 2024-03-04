Achain (ACT) Price Up 24.3% Over Last Week

Achain (ACT) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $307,124.92 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002118 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001228 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001587 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.