Achain Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, Achain has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $299,907.18 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002216 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001286 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001652 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

