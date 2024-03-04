Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,700 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the January 31st total of 328,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 1,281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Acrivon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $5.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $23.16.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

