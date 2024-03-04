Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,700 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 732,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 428,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Acumen Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Derek M. Meisner sold 8,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $31,086.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,857.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Acumen Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 15,200 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $52,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek M. Meisner sold 8,933 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $31,086.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,857.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $110,136 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABOS. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,932,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after buying an additional 5,161,290 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $11,672,000. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $6,758,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 152.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 721,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ABOS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.57. 580,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,694. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $264.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

