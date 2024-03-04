Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 50,400 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $66,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BDX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $235.85. 96,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,587. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

