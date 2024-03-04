Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 125,000 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $69,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 107.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 37.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 167.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price target on TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Down 0.6 %

BLD stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $408.11. The company had a trading volume of 42,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.66. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $184.50 and a 52 week high of $416.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

