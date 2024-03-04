Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 2.78% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $16,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEO. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 125.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,634,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,789,000 after buying an additional 909,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 270,399 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter valued at $4,434,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 308.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 132,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEO opened at $21.52 on Monday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, VP Gregory W. Buckley acquired 3,350 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $68,675.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $265,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

