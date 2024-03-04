ADMA Biologics’ (ADMA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $5.52 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 80,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 157,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 84,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

