Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 121,603 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 121,603 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,406 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 29.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 27.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

AFT stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $14.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.