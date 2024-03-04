Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,110 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO opened at $64.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $2.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

