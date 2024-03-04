Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $525.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $531.24.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.86.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

