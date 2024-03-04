Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $6.22 Million Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 73.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $12.49 on Monday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $13.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

