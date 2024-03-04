Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hubbell by 120.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBB. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $384.77 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $385.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.37 and a 200-day moving average of $318.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $657,939.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

