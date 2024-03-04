Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,808 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at about $123,000.

NYSE ISD opened at $12.94 on Monday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

