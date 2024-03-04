Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,237 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mativ were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,040,000 after acquiring an additional 562,422 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 104,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 151,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mativ in the third quarter worth $11,783,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MATV opened at $17.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Mativ’s payout ratio is -7.07%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,000 shares of Mativ stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $48,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 312,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,010,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $84,820 over the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

