Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 223,276 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,276 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,413,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 71,952 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,385,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after acquiring an additional 623,219 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,106,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,852,000 after acquiring an additional 52,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,300,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,227 shares during the period.

NYSE BDJ opened at $8.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

