Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 420,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 50.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,566 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at $184,000. 25.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE HTGC opened at $18.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 73.26%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HTGC

Hercules Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.