Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 310 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.72.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $335.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.14 and its 200 day moving average is $281.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $335.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $867,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,109 shares of company stock worth $12,025,017 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

