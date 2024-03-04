Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 758 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,953,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,532,000 after buying an additional 500,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,419,000 after buying an additional 47,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,099,000 after buying an additional 50,623 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 723,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,790,000 after buying an additional 189,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,243,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $12,918,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,452,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $12,918,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,452,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,996 shares of company stock valued at $26,635,028 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $320.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.24. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $333.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

