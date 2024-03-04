Aecon Group (ARE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Aecon Group to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Aecon Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ARE opened at C$14.59 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$901.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.05.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$121,282.39. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ARE. TD Securities increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.23.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

