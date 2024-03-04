AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,128,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215,460 shares during the quarter. AerCap comprises about 1.6% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.78% of AerCap worth $258,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AerCap by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 794,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,791,000 after buying an additional 18,489 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $16,100,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,872,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AER. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

NYSE AER traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.32. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $80.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. AerCap’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

