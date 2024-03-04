AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Update

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the January 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 741,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

AGCO Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 20.5% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.13. The company had a trading volume of 202,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46. AGCO has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $145.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.04.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

