agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Benchmark

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on agilon health from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut agilon health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. SVB Leerink cut agilon health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.65.

agilon health Stock Down 1.5 %

AGL opened at $6.04 on Thursday. agilon health has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in agilon health by 241.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 83.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 73.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the third quarter worth $38,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

