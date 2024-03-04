Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Reduced by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 446,703 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 366,343 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $47,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $321,324,000 after buying an additional 32,547 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after buying an additional 147,339 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after buying an additional 64,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after buying an additional 785,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $110.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,951. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.