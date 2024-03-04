Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th.

Alaunos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TCRT opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.31. Alaunos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of Alaunos Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor engine.

