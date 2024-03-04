Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 1,388 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,948 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $59,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTFC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $97.04 on Monday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $100.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

