Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 11,382 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,461,000 after acquiring an additional 224,357 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of DOCN opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

