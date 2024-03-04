Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPAR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $711,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $711,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $2,138,095 in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $145.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.82. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.71 and a 12 month high of $161.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $328.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

