Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 16,935 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,935 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $72.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.