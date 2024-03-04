Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 5,750 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after buying an additional 1,004,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,647,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,421,000 after purchasing an additional 32,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,447,000 after purchasing an additional 781,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,944,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH opened at $70.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $70.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average of $60.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $282.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PBH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $368,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

