Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $1.74 Million Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 176,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 72.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 32,905 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 217.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 94.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 53,425 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EB shares. B. Riley started coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eventbrite from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Eventbrite Stock Up 1.1 %

EB opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $578.57 million, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

