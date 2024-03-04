Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Stock Position Lifted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AA. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Alcoa Price Performance

NYSE:AA opened at $27.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $55.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -10.96%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

