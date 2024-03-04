Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.13.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ARE opened at $124.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.93 and its 200 day moving average is $113.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $146.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 230.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,365,175. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $522,000. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.