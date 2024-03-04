Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 2.7% of Element Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $30,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,339,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,377,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.82. The firm has a market cap of $182.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $105.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

