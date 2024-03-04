Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of ALLT opened at $2.12 on Friday. Allot Communications has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $81.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

