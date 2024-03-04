Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Short Interest Update

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 865,900 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the January 31st total of 760,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

AOSL opened at $22.86 on Monday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AOSL. B. Riley upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $795,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at $115,076,289.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $35,080.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,451.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $795,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,076,289.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,306 shares of company stock worth $2,036,789. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

