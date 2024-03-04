Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $19.14.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 557,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Scott Lish sold 11,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $183,512.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 538,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,256,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 557,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,918 shares of company stock worth $1,669,778. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,310 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,451,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,645,000 after buying an additional 1,467,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after buying an additional 1,410,693 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,996,794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,282,000 after buying an additional 1,361,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

