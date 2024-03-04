American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.64

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.64 and last traded at $83.56, with a volume of 1423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.44.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average is $72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

