American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.82%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.