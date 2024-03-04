American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.
AHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.
In other news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff bought 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
