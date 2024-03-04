American Public Education (APEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect American Public Education to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Public Education Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of APEI stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $191.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $13.19.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 410,037 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 17.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 156,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in American Public Education by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 979,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 574,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 422,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APEI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on American Public Education

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.