Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,611,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 148,623 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $782,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,090 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $3,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $13,217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 582,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,266,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,762,203. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.32 and a 200 day moving average of $130.33. The company has a market cap of $332.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.51 and a 1 year high of $211.01.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.16.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,493 shares of company stock worth $40,152,154. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

